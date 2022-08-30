Products
Journ
Ranked #13 for today
Journ
A travel journal for the web.
Journ catalogs your writing to an interactive map, allowing you to easily visualize and access all previous work. Make memories and keep them, too.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Tech
by
Journ
About this launch
Journ
A travel journal for the web.
Journ by
Journ
was hunted by
Dutch Hansen
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Tech
. Made by
Dutch Hansen
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
Journ
is not rated yet. This is Journ's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
5
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#33
