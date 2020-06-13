Jott is a note-taking system, with superfast local notes, to help you better organize & use your knowledge. Connect similar ideas with bidirectional links or share note titles e.i jottt.xyz/cats to suggest note topics to others.
Hessel Dijkstra
Maker
Pro
Hey, Things went a bit too far when I attempted to build a todo-list app, and the result was Jott, a note-taking system with local, shareable & linked notes. Some of the core features are: ⚡ Superfast notes stored in your browser. 🔗 Bidirectional links to connect similar notes & ideas to better organize your knowledge. 📢 Share jottt.xyz/topic to prompt someone else to create a note about a topic. For example, share jottt.xyz/cats to prompt a note about cats. 💾 Save & sync to backup your notes is if needed. Please check it out, and drop any feedback you have in the comments - I would love to hear it. Cheers, Hessel
