JotForm Zoom Scheduler
Schedule Zoom meetings, webinars, and appointments via forms
Ahmet Sülek
Awesome! Excited to try this out for my own meetings. This looks useful for anybody who uses Zoom.
Hey Product Hunters! Ahmet, thank you for hunting us! With many businesses switching to virtual meetings, conferences, webinars, and telemedicine appointments in the wake of COVID-19, Zoom has been a valuable tool to help people stay connected while working remotely. That’s why we’ve teamed up with the popular video conferencing software maker to help you schedule Zoom meetings and boost webinar registrations fast. All you have to do is create a form with our drag-and-drop Form Builder and connect it to your Zoom account. When coworkers or clients fill out your form with their name, email address, and other contact information, new meetings and attendees will instantly be added in Zoom. Automate your workflow even further with our 100+ app integrations — collect registration fees with payment gateways like Square and PayPal, add attendees as contacts in Salesforce or HubSpot, update Mailchimp email lists, create events automatically in Google Calendar, and more. And if you’re worried about keeping submissions data safe, don’t be — to ensure data privacy, JotForm implements advanced security measures such as form encryption, spam protection, PCI and GDPR compliance, and a HIPAA compliance option for healthcare professionals. With our new Zoom Scheduler, you won’t have to spend valuable time manually scheduling video calls or transferring registration info to Zoom. Your custom Zoom form will take care of the details for you, so you can focus on hosting successful meetings or webinars and connecting with others virtually. Please leave a comment below to let us know what you think. We value your feedback and look forward to using it to improve the feature for our users.
