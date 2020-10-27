JotForm Tables
When it comes to organizing your data, sometimes a spreadsheet just isn’t enough. That’s why we’re excited to announce the release of JotForm Tables, a product over three years in the making and proudly led by JotForm’s innovating women leaders. JotForm Tables is more than a spreadsheet, and more than a database — it’s a complete online workspace designed to boost your team’s productivity. You can collect data directly through JotForm’s online forms or import it from another source — then view and manage your data in shareable spreadsheets, calendars, reports, and easy-to-read cards. As with all JotForm products, you won’t need to do any coding to use JotForm Tables. Just select from our preset columns, filters, and formulas to create a perfectly customized table that meets your exact needs. We look forward to hearing your feedback. Let us know what you think in the comments below!
Wow, JotForm’s in the big leagues with Airtable and Google Tables now! Very excited to pair this product up with your online forms — so when I collect data, I won’t have to swap it between platforms anymore. Awesome work JotForm 🙌
Well said. Helped me drop the spreadsheet I used for my online store. Great stuff!
Awesome! Does this have automation? Something like Bots in Google Tables?
Awesome work JotForm 🙌
