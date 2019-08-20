JotForm + monday.com Integration
Turn form submissions into workflows
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Aytekin
It’s finally here. We’re so excited to bring monday.com and JotForm together so that our users can enjoy a powerful way to boost productivity and performance. Companies all over the world use JotForm to send requests to various teams within an organization. Now, with this new integration, those requests immediately turn into actionable items or updates in monday.com. Please let me know if you have any feedback. We hope you enjoy!
Upvote (5)Share
Looks cool! I only gave one question... We’ve been trying for a week to create forms that integrate between Typeform and Airtable. The one feature that’s been missing is to create a drop down list that displays alternatives from a database. If that can be done you just got yourself a power user 😊
Upvote (1)Share