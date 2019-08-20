Log InSign up
JotForm + monday.com Integration

Turn form submissions into workflows

JotForm and monday.com are on a quest to organize work and make teams more productive. This integration automatically turns JotForm form responses into items or updates in monday.com, where your team can collaborate to get things done.
How to make every event successful with JotForm and monday.com | The JotForm BlogThere's more to a successful event than meets the eye. Behind the scenes, event managers have to focus on a million and one things, and above all, make sure their attendees are having an amazing time. That's why event managers turn to JotForm and monday.com to manage attendance tracking, venu...
It’s finally here. We’re so excited to bring monday.com and JotForm together so that our users can enjoy a powerful way to boost productivity and performance. Companies all over the world use JotForm to send requests to various teams within an organization. Now, with this new integration, those requests immediately turn into actionable items or updates in monday.com. Please let me know if you have any feedback. We hope you enjoy!
Looks cool! I only gave one question... We’ve been trying for a week to create forms that integrate between Typeform and Airtable. The one feature that’s been missing is to create a drop down list that displays alternatives from a database. If that can be done you just got yourself a power user 😊
