JotForm Mobile Forms
Robust forms that work anywhere
#3 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
Simple, user based design, quick, cheap (mostly free)
I have been using JotForm for a month and its really useful, I really appreciate they finally published mobile support. It's great!Ömer Gülen has used this product for one month.
Fast and optimised solution for mobile forms. Easy to use. Intuitive.
I need to use it more to find a con.
I really like JotForm products. They were already a rock star on desktop, and now they are ruling the mobile. They provide just what I need.Burkay Genc has used this product for one week.
Discussion
MakerPro
Aytekin
I love the following tweet from Aaron Levie: "Anytime someone says “that problem has been solved,” remember Slack and Zoom have created ~$20B in value in categories most wrote off as finished." Take Zoom. The story of Zoom founder Eric S. Yuan is an entrepreneurial fable that proves even the most crowded markets are never truly full. Before launching his online conferencing and collaboration product, Yuan ran engineering for Cisco’s WebEx. He expanded the WebEx team from 10 engineers to 800 and grew revenues from $0 to over $800 million annually. Yuan was the heart of WebEx from 1997 to 2011, but he wasn’t happy. The product wasn’t good enough. Yuan (and many customers) thought it was slow, multimedia streams were often shaky, and it lacked modern features for mobile. For years, Yuan campaigned Cisco execs to let him rework WebEx and build video conferencing on the cloud, but the existing product was still earning serious cash. His bosses saw no reason to risk a reboot. So, Yuan left in 2011 to build Zoom. “Cisco made a mistake,” he recently told Forbes magazine. “Three years after I left, they realized what I said was right.” Was he ever. Zoom’s annual revenues currently hover around $331 million. The product has over 50,000 corporate customers, including Uber, Walmart, Slack, Ticketmaster, and Nasdaq, plus countless individuals and small businesses. And Zoom stock rose nearly 30% in the month after its mid-April IPO. Yuan knew his new product would go head-to-head with Google (Hangouts), Microsoft (Skype), and Cisco, of course, but he was unfazed. He knew that innovation and excellence can knock out even the biggest competitors. I’m consistently inspired by Yuan’s story. I launched JotForm in 2006, based on the idea that everyone should be able to create simple forms that boost their organizational productivity. Just like Yuan, I thought there was a better way to work. And as we built a product that now serves 4.9 million people, some serious competition began to emerge. In 2008, even Google stepped into the ring. Many of my friends and colleagues said we were done. After all, who could compete against Silicon Valley’s ultimate Goliath? Honestly, I was devastated. I had quit my stable job to pursue this idea, and I wasn’t sure what I would do next. But we kept plugging away, and a strange thing happened. We continued to grow. We kept innovating and improving the product, and our customers stuck with us. They even helped us to get better. We stayed focused on one thing – forms – while many of competitors chased each new shiny object that popped up on the horizon. Eventually, I learned an important lesson: You don’t have to kill yourself trying to invent the next Facebook. You don’t have to disrupt an industry to succeed. You can still create significant value in categories most write off as finished. I’ve learned that finding yourself in a well-defined market where tech giants step into the ring isn’t an excuse to quit the battle - I’m glad we never gave up. Focusing on the customer, not the competition, brought us 1 million new users last year alone and we continue to grow +50K users every month -- all without a single dime in outside funding. We are 100% bootstrapped. And I’m happy to announce today is another step in our 13-year old journey. We are launching JotForm Mobile Forms that enable you to: - Use your forms and data without an internet connection - you can now complete tasks without any data loss and get notified when your team gets online. - Collect powerful data by using advanced form fields, like geolocation, take a photo, draw on image, get Geolocation, record a voice, scan barcode / QR, capture signature or use many other fields to gain a complete solution. - Enter kiosk mode to collect multiple submissions from a public or personal device. You can lock down your device and turn it into a survey station so you can prevent the user from running anything other than the content in the full screen. - Collaborate with your team on mobile by assigning forms to individuals. This enables your teammates to access your forms, fill them out and view & manage their own responses. - Customize your email notifications to avoid email clutter. You can receive a push notification with every form submission to ensure none of your business opportunities fall through the cracks. - Share your form via email, text message or with other applications like Facebook, Instagram, Whats App, etc. - You can also finally create and edit forms on the go. If you have time, check it out and please let us know what you think. We’ll be around today to hop in the comments. Thanks a lot for taking the time to read this and have a great day! Aytekin & JotForm Team
@aytekintank you guys have been such an inspiration on how to keep your entire focus on building a product customers love (and not give a sh*t about someone showing up every other day claiming fancy phrases like "forms are dead", "the future of forms is AI", etc). Best of luck with the launch. We are using JotForm on our The Startup submissions page (https://medium.com/swlh/when-one...) and love it as we near +10K monthly submissions.
Growing up I used to joke that my mum loved her other children more than her 2 sons because after we were done with getting our heights measured she would move on to her orchids, cactus, peace lilies & other plants. Since my brother and I have long passed our puberty, her main passion is taking measurements of her plants and recording those down in her notebook. I've tried getting her to move into spreadsheets and uploading photos on dropbox instead a few years ago but in her own words (she's right) - 'who has time for that?!' Fast forward today, I've successfully converted her to a more 'scaleable' solution with mobile forms and that's given our family new material to chat over WhatsApp, like how a new ant colony has invaded her snake plant while she complains about how her sons pay no attention to her interests...
@justinleejw Love it! I hope it's helpful to her. Glad to hear you can use JotForm Mobile Forms even if you have green thumbs.
Very useful application, i can easily create forms. 10/10
This is amazing, i can assign my daily inspection forms to my colleagues and get notified instantly when they submit it. Taking pictures is very helpful and makes it easy to submit the form
@ilter_kagan_ocal Thanks for your comment. Inspection forms are one of the main ways we envisioned remote workers would be using JotForm Mobile Forms.
