JotForm Accessible Forms

Our goal at JotForm is, and always has been, to make online forms easy for everyone. But no product is perfect from the start. Since 2006, the JotForm team has been hard at work developing and adding new features designed to make your work and life easier — but we realized that even with our impressive library of templates, integrations, and form fields, our online forms haven’t been accessible to everyone. So we checked our able-bodied privilege, and started taking steps to correct that. With Accessible Forms, we’ve created a built-in accessibility checker that lets you know if you’re using form fields that aren’t Section 508 compliant and may pose an obstacle to people filling in your form. By removing these fields, you can easily make sure your forms are accessible to all. Please let us know what you think! We hope you like our new feature, and as always, we’re more than happy to read your suggestions for improvement.
It's awesome that you're thinking about accessibility and making forms accessible! But why does a user have to "enable Form Accessibility" instead of it being on by default? If it's possible for your forms to be accessible, then why do users have the option of making them inaccessible? > "Here at JotForm, we believe everyone, including users with disabilities, should be able to easily access online forms. Check out our video on how to enable form accessibility." If that's really the case, why does there even have to be a video on how to enable form accessibility? Why is the option buried in the settings instead of being on by default? Accessibility shouldn't be a nice-to-have, optional feature.
@anna_0x Hi Anna! Thank you so much for your comment. We agree with your comment and we have plans in the same direction for form accessibility. As of today, we have to keep the setting because our forms need more work to be accessible by default. However, our next step is to update our form builder so all the fields will be accessible by default.
