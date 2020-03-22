Discussion
3 Reviews
Rainer Selvet
Maker
Hey guys! I made Jot as a personal challenge to build and ship an open source project in 24h, while in lockdown 😬 😄. I came up with Jot - it is the simplest notes app that lives in the Mac menu bar. I found myself needing a place for short lived storage for notes, ideas, things-to-tweet, clearing out formatting from clipboard that I could quickly access. Although it's a bit of a sin to create any kind of notes app nowadays 😄 I couldn't find something that is that simple. There's really nothing to configure, it saves as you type. It's also useful for keeping a floating window for referencing info while switching between windows and tasks. So there you go, world has another notes app. Hope you like it!
