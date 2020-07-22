Discussion
Isaac
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Over the past few months, Kevin and I have been working on Joon to make building habits fun for kids. When Kevin and I were younger we both dumped hours and hours into games (Runescape I’m looking at you). We realized we wasted a TON of time, but it wasn’t all negative—we learned about goal setting, delayed gratification, and persistence. We created Joon with the vision of creating a place where your in-game character is a reflection of your real-life self. In Joon, the work you put in to level up and improve your character is a direct representation of positive things you did outside of the game. There is still so much room for improvement, and we are currently learning from a small, but mighty, set of parents. We’re always looking to get more feedback and beta users, and we would love for you to try out the app! PS - While the app is free, if we ever introduce crazy cool features that we charge for, we’ll give you a free subscription if you start using it now :) Cheers, Isaac and Kevin
interesting APP
