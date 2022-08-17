Products
Jollylook Pinhole
Ranked #14 for today
Jollylook Pinhole
The instant film camera DIY kit
A Fujifilm instax camera that combines a vintage steampunk design with a pinhole, bellows, exposure calculator, manual development system, and environmentally friendly materials. Craft it glue-free and get retro-looking photos instantly.
Launched in
Crowdfunding
Tech
Video cameras
by
Jollylook Pinhole
About this launch
Jollylook Pinhole
The Instant Film Camera DIY Kit!
Jollylook Pinhole by
Jollylook Pinhole
was hunted by
Norayr Margarian
in
Crowdfunding
Tech
Video cameras
. Made by
Evgeniy Ivanov
Featured on August 18th, 2022.
Jollylook Pinhole
is not rated yet. This is Jollylook Pinhole's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#120
