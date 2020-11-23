discussion
Hey product hunters, I'm very excited that I'm publishing Joit application to product hunt for the first time. It started with a joke, developed features in 4 months, it's now ready for the big launch with the big party. Joke There is a scene in How I Met Your Mother which is called 'lemon law.' Barney Stinson found what the date world needs: “Last night, I realized what the world of dating needs – ready? – a lemon law! A lemon law like for cars? Exactly. From the moment that date begins, you have 3 minutes to decide whether you’re going to commit to an entire evening. And if you don’t, it’s no hard feelings – just good night, thanks for playing, see you never. The lemon law! It’s going to be a thing!” I thought, weell that's actually a pretty great idea. If this kind of application does exist, I would use it - unfortunately, it was not. So, I decided to create it. Features 1- You'll be redirected to random video chat rooms - or what we prefer to call dance floor - so that you can meet with people. 2- Dance floors are consist of 4 or 6 people based on the users and their gender & age group preferences at that time. 3- You can like only 1 person at each dance floor - don't worry dance floors' duration is 30 seconds. 4- If likes match, you'll be redirected to 1-1 private video chat room with your date. 5- You'll have 3 minutes to decide whether it's a real date for you or not. If it's the one for you, congrats! If it's not you'll be redirected to another dance floor :) Big launch Application launch will be in December. As you imagine, before the launch, finding early users are really important for this kind of application. So, if you like the product, please drop your e-mail at www.joit.app and share with your friends so that they can know the application before launch. :) Feedbacks & Recommendations If you have any feedbacks or recommendations for the product - I would love to hear them. Thanks for your comments :)
