Joinly

Get user feedback and build a community

Joinly.xyz is a community platform to collaborate on products, projects, brands and organizations. Users can share their ideas, give feedback, discuss issues and help companies to get better at things that customers care about.
Tomasz Krajewski
Tomasz Krajewski
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! Thank you for visiting our page 🙏🏻. We hope our solution will help you to build better products by understanding what your community is driven by. Some of the benefits: - Collaborate with your customers - Get feedback and comments - Discuss ideas We have just launched 🚀and as a giveaway we offer free accounts for all early access organizations until our beta version is completed! 🎉 We came up with the idea during our early product development attempts when we faced a challenge of building audience and community around our first products. We were really frustrated that it requires a lot of effort and is quite expensive if you want to use some established tools. We would like to challenge this.. 😎 We would love to hear your feedback and comments! Feel free to use our space: https://www.joinly.xyz/joinly/ideas 👾
