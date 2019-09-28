Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tomasz Krajewski
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! Thank you for visiting our page 🙏🏻. We hope our solution will help you to build better products by understanding what your community is driven by. Some of the benefits: - Collaborate with your customers - Get feedback and comments - Discuss ideas We have just launched 🚀and as a giveaway we offer free accounts for all early access organizations until our beta version is completed! 🎉 We came up with the idea during our early product development attempts when we faced a challenge of building audience and community around our first products. We were really frustrated that it requires a lot of effort and is quite expensive if you want to use some established tools. We would like to challenge this.. 😎 We would love to hear your feedback and comments! Feel free to use our space: https://www.joinly.xyz/joinly/ideas 👾
Upvote (1)Share