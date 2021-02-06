discussion
Aleksandr Lanin
Maker
Entrepreneur & Product designer
Hi PH! 😺 Thank you for showing interest in JOI! It’s our second time on PH! Let’s recall what JOI is about. 🌰 In a nutshell, JOI is a pocket self-care assistant that helps stay positive and avoid negativity. By means of mood tracking and CBT methods, JOI helps people struggling with anxiety, fear, mood swings, etc. define negative triggers and avoid them in the future. 🙌 🦠 Mental health & COVID-19 We all have overcome a lot this year, and it couldn’t but affect our mental health. This is why it’s high time to focus on self-care. Percentage of adults who report that worry and stress related to COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their mental health rose from 32% in March 2020 to 52% in June 2020 and has been rising. People lost their job and insurance to COVID-19 hence access to mental health support. We at JOI strive for equal access to mental healthcare tools. ❤️ The app helps: - Control moods to become emotionally stable - Identify depression or anxiety and take actions - Avoid negative triggers and toxic surrounding - Keep precious memories forever and refresh them - Lead a healthy, productive, and happy life 🚀 Just yesterday we released a huge update! - Totally new design that cheers up - Daily quotes to get motivated from the very start of the day - Fully customizable emotions and activities for a more accurate analysis of triggers - “Moments” feature to recall the best memories and look back at the previous notes There are some minor bugs that will be fixed in the next update. 🙏 ✌️ What to expect in the nearest future: - An AI algorithm that will be analyzing behavior and provide recommendations on how to improve mental health 🤖 - Self-care courses created by psychologists 👩🏫👨🏫 - Blog about mental health 📖 - Breathing exercises to help calm down, relax and focus 🧘♂️ - Daily tracker to achieve goals ✅ - Detailed insights to analyze behavioral patterns and keep an eye on the progress 📈 If you are interested in being our early-adopters and test these features first, please reach out to me at bloomylab@gmail.com. If you came here just because of the name...please don’t 🙂
@gmail @aleksandr_lanin this is great! two questions, can I import my daylio journal? and can automatically share my daily/weekly journals with another person? (i.e. a coach or family member)
Love this app! Keeping my thoughts in JOI helps to declutter my mind in the morning and keep my head clear all day long. When I put my notes it makes me think of the connection between my feelings and thoughts and become more self-conscious and productive. Thank you for such a great tool!
Important topic! Keep up the great work :D
>If you came here just because of the name...please don’t How else will you learn? "This seems like a really great tool, but I'm finding the app hard to learn... do you have any JOI videos so I can learn to use this tool better?" Serious question though, why continue with the branding given the uh... "widespread existing brand recognition" of the JOI acronym? Literally any time anyone ever googles your brand, they're going to get a pornhub link, or worse.
@rossdcurrie haha I agree it might be a good idea to rethink the name. But totally up to the team I think
Quite cool, would think about using this with wearables for more impact. You considering that direction?