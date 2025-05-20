Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
JoggAI 3.0: Product QuickAds
This is a launch from JoggAI
See 2 previous launches
JoggAI 3.0: Product QuickAds
Smart Ads. Any Shoot, Real Interaction.
Visit
Upvote 79
Meet the next-generation AI ad tool that helps your product sell. Instantly turn your product into scroll-stopping photo and video ads with lifelike AI models that engage and convert like crazy.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Advertising
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Photo & Video
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
JoggAI
Next Gen of AI Advertising
4.86 out of 5.0
Follow
79
Points
7
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
JoggAI 3.0: Product QuickAds by
JoggAI
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Advertising
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Xinyan Lyu
,
Anbang Xu
and
Constance Tong
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
JoggAI
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 59 users. It first launched on June 11th, 2024.