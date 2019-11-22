Discussion
Aleksandr Lanin
Maker
Fasting is a popular trend that have grabbed world attention. Not only do people want to lose weight but also they seek for a way to feel lightness, improve their health or just to try something extraordinary. The majority of people lack essential minor nutrient elements in their diet. So if you are planning to try intermittent fasting you should be really careful with what you eat before and after a fasting period. Jiju is focused on your healthy diet and provides tips on how to fast properly without any damage to your health. We provide accurate fasting guidelines with timers and all the necessary information regarding fasts and meals that will contribute to your wellness. There are articles that cover which foods, beverages, and supplements are less likely to affect fasting periods and which are best when you’re ready to break a fast.
