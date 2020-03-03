Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Rafael from Jexia
Maker
Hi everyone, On behalf of everyone at Jexia I'm excited to introduce you to our developer platform! Being developers ourselves we felt the pain of building software parts over-and-over again for each application. In our opinion, available IaaS, PaaS and BaaS solutions weren't sophisticated enough and they had a steep learning curve. So we came up with Jexia: a platform for developers, so you can save time on repetitive coding tasks and avoid maintenance of servers, containers, databases or installed services. We also believe our platform should be easy to use for all developers, no matter how much experience you have. You can use Jexia services to develop and deploy web and mobile applications. Our platform includes: 1) Backend services such as Real-time Pub/Sub services, User Authentication and Authorization, Real-time messaging, SQL & NoSQL Data storage, File storage, Application Hosting (automated build and deploy from Github repo). 2) Different interfaces such as auto-generated RESTful APIs, CLI and SDKs. We have video explanations in our documentation to guide you. The best way to learn more about Jexia is of course to try it out yourself. I would love to hear your feedback and your comments about Jexia - let's build amazing applications together! Salut, Rafael Co-founder, Jexia
Upvote (1)Share