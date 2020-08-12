Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Leo Lamea
Maker
Hello Makers and fellow Product Hunters, We built Jeski to track our team and projects better, hopefully does the same for you. Would love comments and feedback. Thank You!
Upvote (3)Share
@leo_lamea looks very interesting, is it pulling your Github projects or tickets? or you create tickets in Jeski directly?
UpvoteShare
Maker
Hey @husseinyahfoufi . Thanks for the comment. Jeski's aim is to be a team productivity analytics tool, you will still do what you do with Trello, we have no intention of replacing that, but from Jeski you will get key measurements about all of your projects and team members. Be it productivity, flow, motivation etc.
UpvoteShare