Annie Hwang
Hey everyone! First off, thank you @mwseibel for the hunt! We are so excited to launch Jemi to the Product Hunt community. 🥳 We created Jemi because we want creators to be their own online entrepreneurs. Similar to Shopify, Jemi empowers creators to easily sell anything -- from merch to online experiences to digital assets. We provide tools that help creators market their offerings and gain insights about what their audience craves. We have seen Jemi used in unique, creative ways over the past couple of months. For example, creators sell: - 1:1 virtual dinner dates (Joon Lee; Comedian): https://jemi.app/joob - Virtual group meet & greets (Bumblefoot; Musician): https://jemi.app/bumblefoot - Portfolio reviews (Sam Hurd; Photographer): https://jemi.app/iamthesam - Autographs & Zoom hangs (Sean Whalen; Actor): https://jemi.app/seanwhalenactor - Virtual bartending classes (Rachel Paulson; Actor): https://jemi.app/rachelpaulson - Video effects help (Doxia Studio; Audio-visual Artist): https://jemi.app/doxiastudio How it works: ✍🏻 Enter what you want to offer. Customize the title, description, price, and image. Email assistant@jemi.app if you ever need a personal assistant to provide you guidance. 🔗 Share with your audience. 🎉 Jemi will take care of the rest -- from transaction to payout & marketing to your fans. We're currently hard at work getting ready to release some key new features, including Paypal integration, ability to run email campaigns to supporters, private messaging, and more. Prior to Jemi, I was a Product Manager on Facebook’s Creator Monetization team. My co-founder & best friend Jason is a creator & music producer himself. We’re incredibly excited to be building in a space that we not only understand inside out, but also care so deeply about. We really hope you love Jemi! Please let us know if you have any questions, we would love to chat! :) Cheers!
So excited to launch Jemi to the PH community! @annie_hwang summed things up way better than I could 🙂 We want to magnify the creative impact anyone can have on the world. A big part of that mission is making sure creators can effectively monetize. Creators should be able to offer what their audiences truly want - not only exclusive content, but fun & genuine interactions. We're excited to continue building & growing Jemi. We'd LOVE any feedback from the community - thanks for the awesome support ❤️
Jemi fam!!!❤️❤️🤩 Let us know if there are any improvements or features you'd like to see :)
Woah, this is incredible!!! Congrats on the launch!! Can't wait to try Jemi out this week :)
Jemi is awesome, and there are such cool creators on it!! I’ll have to try a virtual bar tending class soon—perfect for quarantine 😁
