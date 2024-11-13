Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Lyzr
See Lyzr’s 7 previous launches →
Home
Product
Jazon 2.0
Jazon 2.0
The most human-like AI SDR
Visit
Upvote 22
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Jazon by Lyzr is the AI SDR that scales outreach with a human touch. Powered by an Email-Optimized Language Model, Jazon personalizes emails, tracks engagement, schedules meetings, and automates follow-ups—ensuring every interaction feels authentic.
Launched in
Email
Sales
by
Lyzr
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Lyzr
Private Agent SDKs to build Generative AI Applications
6
reviews
785
followers
Follow for updates
Jazon 2.0 by
Lyzr
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Email
,
Sales
. Made by
Siva Surendira
,
Jithin George
,
Shreyas Kapale
,
Pradipta Ghoshal
,
Joel Vinay
,
Anupam Parashar
,
Mohammed Faraaz Ahmed
and
KHUSH PATEL
. Featured on November 14th, 2024.
Lyzr
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on July 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
22
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report