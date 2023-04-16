Products
JayDee AI

JayDee AI

Write effective job adverts 10x faster with AI

Save time and turbocharge your job adverts with JayDee AI. Provide a few details and JayDee will write you a complete and engaging job ad in moments. With one click, copy the ad to your job boards. Get started using AI in your job posting process for free.
Launched in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Human Resources
JayDee AI
"Hey everyone! We're excited to introduce JayDee to ProductHunt today and can't wait to hear your feedback. If you have any thoughts or questions, please drop a comment below. Don't forget to checkout our site - JayDeeAI.com"

JayDee AI
The makers of JayDee AI
About this launch
JayDee AI
JayDee AIWrite effective job adverts 10x faster with AI.
JayDee AI by
JayDee AI
was hunted by
Harry Loft
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Human Resources. Made by
Harry Loft
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
JayDee AI
is not rated yet. This is JayDee AI's first launch.
