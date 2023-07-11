Products
Jauntboards
Jauntboards
By independents for independence
Jauntboards helps turn freelancers into solopreneurs by creating scalable, sellable businesses.
Launched in
SaaS
by
Jauntboards
Mason
About this launch
Jauntboards
By independents for independence
Jauntboards by
Jauntboards
was hunted by
Fletcher Groeneman
in
SaaS
. Made by
Fletcher Groeneman
and
Nicole Ayres
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Jauntboards
is not rated yet. This is Jauntboards's first launch.
