Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Jamocracy
This is a launch from Jamocracy
See 1 previous launch
Jamocracy

Jamocracy

It’s music, made social
Jamocracy is a web-based tool that transforms how groups enjoy music together. Designed for parties, events, or casual get-togethers, it allows everyone to vote on what song plays next, ensuring the playlist reflects the vibe of the room.
Free
Launch tags:
MusicSpotifyEvents

Meet the team

Jamocracy gallery image
Jamocracy gallery image
Jamocracy gallery image
Jamocracy gallery image
Jamocracy gallery image
Jamocracy gallery image
Jamocracy gallery image
Jamocracy gallery image
Jamocracy gallery image
Jamocracy gallery image
Jamocracy gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Jamocracy
Jamocracy
Democratize your Spotify Party-Playlist!
79
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Jamocracy by
Jamocracy
was hunted by
Jeffrey
in Music, Spotify, Events. Made by
Jeffrey
and
Merlin Westphal
. Featured on January 25th, 2025.
Jamocracy
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 16th, 2024.