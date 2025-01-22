Launches
Jamocracy
Jamocracy
It’s music, made social
Jamocracy is a web-based tool that transforms how groups enjoy music together. Designed for parties, events, or casual get-togethers, it allows everyone to vote on what song plays next, ensuring the playlist reflects the vibe of the room.
Music
Spotify
Events
Jamocracy
Democratize your Spotify Party-Playlist!
Jamocracy by
Jamocracy
was hunted by
Jeffrey
in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Events
. Made by
Jeffrey
and
Merlin Westphal
. Featured on January 25th, 2025.
Jamocracy
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 16th, 2024.