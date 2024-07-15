Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Jamocracy
Jamocracy
Democratize your party playlist
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Jamocracy (the name is a pun for Jam and Democracy) is exactly that: A democratic voting system for Partys. Users can add tracks and vote on them. The party owner can adjust various settings, allowing for a very much personalized experience.
Launched in
Music
Tech
Entertainment
by
Jamocracy
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Jamocracy
Democratize your Spotify Party-Playlist!
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Jamocracy by
Jamocracy
was hunted by
Jeffrey
in
Music
,
Tech
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Jeffrey
. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
Jamocracy
is not rated yet. This is Jamocracy's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report