Jamm for Slack
Supercharge video collaboration in your Slack workspace
3 Reviews
Badri Rajasekar
Maker
Hey Product Hunt👋! We’re excited for you all to check out Jamm for Slack! I don’t know about you, but we grew tired of long and boring video meetings. We believe real work happens between meetings, so we went out and built Jamm to bring a bit more fun and dynamic conversations into the workplace. Hear more on why we built Jamm: https://jamm.app/video/xqKcDyrQ9... With our latest Slack integration, you can now instantly launch live video huddles and record and send video updates to teammates directly from your Slack channel using slash commands: -🙌 Jump into a quick huddle to discuss an idea or brainstorm with your team instantly using /jamm chat - 💁♂️ Record and send video updates and meeting highlights to your teammates with /jamm record - 🕺 Creatively name video chat links and share with your channel We invite you to check and let us know what you think! -Badri
Video recording into slack makes me save a lot of time when wanting to explain some new feature to the team. I can then take the time to write and delve into details but I can give the high level view fast and to the point.
Maker
At Jamm, we use `/jamm record` quite a bit for things like sending recorded video updates to our team and capturing brainstorm highlights. On occasion (probably more frequently than we should admit), we like to see who can get the biggest laugh from teammates by sending funny video recordings back and forth - boomerang style! Here are some other ways we use `/jamm record` on the dailly: https://youtu.be/_rzu4X_42nE Let us know if you have any questions or feedback! We’d love to hear from you.
I really love the experience we have created that allows me to seamlessly jump on a call with the team. Using it everyday! It's been fantastic to watch developers demo new features, or getting updates from the team via video. It has eliminated a lot of meetings and essentially allows us to consume them at our convenience. I'd definitely recommend giving the recordings a go in your team!