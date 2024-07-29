Launches
Ranked #5 for today

Human-quality meeting summaries without a bot

Get human-quality meeting summaries after each meeting. Thanks to the no-bot approach, Jamie works with any meeting platform and even for offline conversations.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
Stateful
Stateful
Jamie by
Jamie
was hunted by
Dávid Sipos
in Productivity, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Leo Wendler
,
Benedikt Böringer
,
Louis Morgner
,
Egor Spirin
,
Tom Boest
,
Sanjana Tewari
,
Tammes
,
Sanduni Yureka
and
Charles Peykov
. Featured on July 30th, 2024.
Jamie
is rated 5/5 by 30 users. It first launched on October 13th, 2022.
145
79
#5
#14