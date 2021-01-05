Jamform
Collect form submissions without a server or database.
discussion
bob sadino
why choosing jamform over formspree?
@bob_sadino1 good question. As a potential customers, even if we embrace competition on the market, it should be straight forward to guess how new offer differs from others.
Jamform is a passion product I started working on a few weeks ago. I've always loved simple "plug-and-play" services that allow you to quickly make basic HTML pages feature rich and that is what Jamform and the JAMstack as a whole are built for. Jamform is still in its infancy but it is quickly building up features to compete with the big guys, including file uploads, webhooks, reCAPTCHA, honeypots, and custom redirects. The goal is to make Jamform the go-to form backend service for JAMstack apps, but I need users like you to help guide it there!
Yum, looks delicious!
Have been following your product journey on Indie Hackers site for a while, Justin. It was nice seeing you share your updates there. Given the feature set and platform support that you're offering, I think this a reasonable price point. Wishing you the best with JamForm!
It just looks really appealing, nice work!