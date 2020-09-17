Jaco Assistant

discussion
Daniel Ber
Maker
Hi Hunters, 👋 I want to share my Voice Assistant project Jaco with you. It's an Offline and Open Source Assistant for multiple languages following a privacy by design concept. Jaco was able to beat solutions from Amazon and Google in command recognition accuracy in different benchmarks. Currently Jaco understands English, German, French and very soon Spanish, but its also extendable to further languages. The Assistant uses a modular and container-based micro-service architecture for easy installation and to simplify development. It can run offline on almost any computer or a Raspberry Pi (tested with Pi4 and Pi3, but the later is a bit slow, you have to wait a few seconds until your request is processed). You can find the complete project and setup instructions here: https://gitlab.com/Jaco-Assistan... There’s also a skill store where you can share and download skills and I already did create some skills showing different possiblilities of what you can do with the Assistant. The skills are written in python, but you can use any language you like (just add a small python interface). You can give the skills full control over the hardware if you need to. Building a skill that does some heavy computations on a gpu? No problem. Want to control some gpio pins at the same time? You can run the skills distributed on multiple devices with almost no extra work. The skills are using a permission system (somewhat similar to android app permissions) so that the users downloading a skill from the store are always informed what resources it can access. You can find the skill store here: https://jaco-store.web.app/ And of course, the store can run offline as well:) To achieve high recognition accuracy Jaco uses the installed skills and automatically generates domain specific language models. This means Jaco does only understand words included in the installed skills, but you can add new words or skills within seconds (or minutes on a raspi). As long as you don't want to search special words on Wikipedia this shouldn't be a problem at all. If you have skills for light control and playing music, you just have to add a new weather skill and you can ask Jaco for tomorrows weather too. Why did I make this? Before creating Jaco I did use the proprietary Snips as offline Assistant. But it was bought by Sonos this winter and isn't usable anymore since then. So I was in need of a replacement. I wasn't satisfied with the alternatives existing at this time and started to try building an Assistant myself. While the program was working the performance was very poor and I did take a break from it. But then came the covid outbreak and my university was closed for some months and I had a lot of time to continue with the project. Now that the performance is quite good I wanted to share the project with others:) > What happens in your home should stay in your home < Check it out.
@cryogenicplanet Setup does take about 30-60 mins I would say, depending a bit on your hardware and internet speed
@danber It would be super cool if this could be setup with something like run with repl (https://repl.it/talk/learn/Confi...) or similar platforms to allow like users to demo it faster or maybe even just a docker container
@cryogenicplanet Thanks for the link, I will look into it. The main installation is already done in the prebuilt containers the installation script will download. But running container in container doesn't work right now.
