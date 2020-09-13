discussion
Yosi Blank
Maker
🎉🎉🎉Hey PH community 👋 I'm really excited and it's beyond my belief that I’m writing these words. My 1st ever product lunch (wow!!!!) It’s my pleasure to introduce ItsMyData, we formed ItsMyData with one goal in mind: Help internet users protect their privacy in an era where user data has become a form of currency online. As some of you must know, on January 1st, 2020, the California consumer privacy act went into effect. One of the goals of the new regulation was to empower internet users to protect their privacy and personal data. The law required online merchants to allow users to opt-out from the use and sale of their personal data. Naturally, online merchants are not fond of this regulation, and many do their best to avoid user opt-outs by hiding the opt-out links or making the process unnecessarily complicated. That's where we come in with ItsMyData spares you the need to look for the opt-out process and go through complicated requirements set by the merchants. It's an exciting day for my team and me, as with every new startup we worked tirelessly to get ItsMyData from ideation to a launchable product in a respectful community such as Product Hunt we hope you’ll like what we did and mostly find it useful! I encourage you to send any feedback, we would love to learn and improve, you can do it here on our website (https://itsmydata.us/ ) or in private. I invite all of you to add me on LinkedIn. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/yosi...) Thank you for taking a few moments to read about us and share this special day with us. Lots of love to all.
