Items Design

Items Design

Free AI generated design assets

Items is a library of AI generated design assets, free to use however you want. Abstract backgrounds, shapes, images, real objects and much more to choose from. Also, every plus asset comes with a prompt.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Design
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
27
followers
was hunted by
Filip Gadziński
in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Design. Made by
Filip Gadziński
. Featured on January 9th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Items Design's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-