Items Design
Free AI generated design assets
Items is a library of AI generated design assets, free to use however you want. Abstract backgrounds, shapes, images, real objects and much more to choose from. Also, every plus asset comes with a prompt.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Design
Items Design
About this launch
Items Design
Free AI Generated Design Assets
Items Design by
Items Design
Filip Gadziński
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Design
Filip Gadziński
. Featured on January 9th, 2024.
Items Design
is not rated yet. This is Items Design's first launch.
Upvotes 25
25
Comments 3
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
