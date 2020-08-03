Discussion
Pretty interesting e-commerce membership model. Product prices are pretty good, but you have to pony up for an $8.33/month subscription, billed annually. I didn't see that many products that I'd buy that often to justify a subscription, in contrast to, say, a Thrive Market, where you're buying consumables far more often. Then again, this the DTC revolution — and all relationships that can be monetized will be monetized!
Thanks for hunting us @chrismessina!! Italic is a revolutionary new membership model fulfilling the original promise of direct-to-consumer retail. Our members access 1000+ products from the same manufacturers as top brands at prices where we don't profit whatsoever. We spent the past 3 years traveling the world and painstakingly developing our product line from scratch. Spanning your kitchen, wardrobe, bedroom, and beyond, these products are designed with the same materials and exacting craftsmanship as top luxury brands. Unlike every brand or retailer that came before us, however, we aren't marking up our products whatsoever. We aren't pretending to "cut out the middleman," we *literally* do not have any. No brands, no retailers — what we pay is what our members pay. Memberships are $100 / year. 93% of our members will break even on their first order and, from the looks of it, most will save hundreds per year. We have a long waitlist right now but if you sign up, share the link, and DM me, we'll help you skip the wait! Thanks and I'll be around to answer any questions!!
