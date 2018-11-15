Italic is a marketplace that gives shoppers access to factories making products for luxury brands like Celine, Prada, Cartier, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Givenchy, Coach, Burberry, and Miu Miu.
Italic aims to connect luxury goods factories directly to consumersThe service has raised $13 million from investors.
Axios
Start-Up Pitches Luxury Goods, Minus the BrandBy Tamison O'Connor November 15, 2018 14:00 LOS ANGELES, United States - It's no secret that product markups in luxury fashion can be eye-wateringly high. From factory to shop floor, items can be priced at multiples higher than they cost to produce.
The Business of Fashion
This startup is selling bags from Prada and Gucci factories - without the labelsConsider the luxury handbag: made from sumptuous leather, trimmed with sturdy hardware, built to stand the test of time, and finished with the brand's status-imbuing label. Taken together, these details make the case that such a bag is worth a big investment. Would this same luxury handbag still be covetable with the label stripped away?
Vox
Fashion startups move in on luxury manufacturers, as brands bring production in-house - Glossy SourceItalic's business model opens up some interesting questions about consumers' relationship with luxury and brand names. If you can buy a bag made by the same people who make Prada bags, using the same material Prada bags are made from, in the same place where Prada bags are made, is it not just as good as a Prada bag?
Glossy Source
Italic launches its marketplace for affordable luxury goods from top manufacturersA new startup called Italic says it's already received more than 100,000 signups for a marketplace where you can buy handbags, eyewear and other luxury products directly from the manufacturers who work with the world's best-known brands. The marketplace is officially launching today. It...
TechCrunch
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Cutting out the brand completely, obviously this has a huge affect on over all price, how much of a price drop are people typically seeing when they use Italic?
