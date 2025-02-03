Launches
ISSEN
ISSEN
Your personalized AI voice language tutor
Visit
Upvote 67
ISSEN is an AI realtime voice language app that helps you become fluent in any language. Your on-demand voice tutor is personal to you, adapting lessons and chats to your skill level, particular interests, learning style, and goals.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Education
•
Languages
•
Online Learning
About this launch
ISSEN by
ISSEN
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Anton Apostolatos
and
Mariano Sorgente
. Featured on February 5th, 2025.
ISSEN
is not rated yet. This is ISSEN's first launch.