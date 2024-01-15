Products
isitsafe.io

Stay safe in crypto with unbiased reviews from the community

isitsafe.io is your place to read unbiased reviews about crypto and web3. We use AI fake review detection, social gaming mechanisms, and blockchain-guaranteed transparency (v2) to ensure reviews are as honest and thorough as possible.
Launched in
Crypto
Tech
Web3
 by
About this launch
Stay safe in crypto with unbiased reviews from the community
0
reviews
6
followers
was hunted by
Aaron Ullal
in Crypto, Tech, Web3. Made by
Aditya Kothari
,
David Baiye
,
Lucy Jiyoon Lee
,
stefano “sp” postal
,
Aaron Ullal
and
Kevin Kuo
. Featured on January 16th, 2024.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-