Hey product hunters, I am pleased to release Is This Big Enough! I have found over the years no matter where I have worked, in a company, at an agency or freelancing I struggled to get good size images from some clients. I would try requesting images in size (mb), pixels and resolution but I found some clients don't understand these terms so kept supplying really small images. Even when saying to a client "send me everything you've got" you still need to go through and manually check each one. For example, I needed an image large enough for a full bleed A3 poster and I was sent a 89kb gif... not ok! From speaking to others I found this is a common problem so I created Is This Big Enough, an automated image screening service. It's quick and simple to get the images you need, the first time! Think of it like a popular file sharing service, but with added functionality. Simply... • Fill in the form and specify the size requirement for your images (in MB and pixel width, you can use 0 to specify any size/width if needed) • Copy the unique link and send to your client using your usual communication tool • Your client uploads images and the service rejects any that don't meet your requirements • Once all the images have been screened and approved they are zipped and sent to you I hope it is useful to others. Any questions? Just ask! (Also, a quick shout out to Ben Crips for making the awesome animation! Check out his stuff at https://bencrisp.myportfolio.com) So, what has been the most ridiculous image size you've received that was not fit for purpose?
