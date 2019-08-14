Log In
Is This Big Enough?

Request & receive the right size images from clients

Are you tired of receiving images from clients that are too small to use? Us too! Get them checked automatically with our automated image screening service. Get the right size image from clients, the first time.
Hey product hunters, I am pleased to release Is This Big Enough! I have found over the years no matter where I have worked, in a company, at an agency or freelancing I struggled to get good size images from some clients. I would try requesting images in size (mb), pixels and resolution but I found some clients don't understand these terms so kept supplying really small images. Even when saying to a client "send me everything you've got" you still need to go through and manually check each one. For example, I needed an image large enough for a full bleed A3 poster and I was sent a 89kb gif... not ok! From speaking to others I found this is a common problem so I created Is This Big Enough, an automated image screening service. It's quick and simple to get the images you need, the first time! Think of it like a popular file sharing service, but with added functionality. Simply... • Fill in the form and specify the size requirement for your images (in MB and pixel width, you can use 0 to specify any size/width if needed) • Copy the unique link and send to your client using your usual communication tool • Your client uploads images and the service rejects any that don't meet your requirements • Once all the images have been screened and approved they are zipped and sent to you I hope it is useful to others. Any questions? Just ask! (Also, a quick shout out to Ben Crips for making the awesome animation! Check out his stuff at https://bencrisp.myportfolio.com) So, what has been the most ridiculous image size you've received that was not fit for purpose?
