Hey Hunters 👋 I'm Meet Chopra from Freshping. We recently launched Freshping 2.0 on Product Hunt. If you missed it, you can view it here - link. Today, we are launching 'Is it down' by Freshping. 🤔 We often spent most of the tweeting our thoughts or slacking with teammates, talking about the day, building the next big thing with our team. But whenever one of these websites goes down and does not load after a thousand refresh, we often go crazy. We try turning wifi on-off, restarting a device and everything!. 🎯 Ugh! But still, it would not work, because the website was down :D. Before doing all this and getting disappointed in the end, now you can just go to 'is it down' and check if the website is down only for you or everyone. Simple! Isn't it? ✨ Also, with 'is it down', you can check how your website is performing with the response time from 5 locations around the world in one click. You can also look at your competitors and see how they are performing. 🙏 That's it! Do try is it down and let us know what you think about it in the comments below. Also, we have some more things coming into the kitchen. Stay tuned! Happy Monitoring! - Team Freshping
