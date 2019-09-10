Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Camera system seems powerful albeit strange looking, still haven't gotten rid of that god awful notch, guess I'lll be upgrading next year maybe instead 😅
Pro
Are you going to buy an iPhone 11?
Definitely
Not sure
No way #teamandroid
Nope, my current phone is good enough
Will you buy the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max? 🤔
Hunter
@ryzalyusoff Not likely for me, can't compromise with that notch
@aaronoleary Yeah! And the square design for the back camera is really ugly 😂
Apple needs to stop f'ing around so much. I currently have an iphone XS and the camera quality on my Motorola Razr is probably better. I also carry a Pixel 3XL and a Samsung Galaxy Note 9. I NEVER use the iPhone to take pictures, because it just sucks that bad. I wonder if these "pro" devices are going to actually be "pro" in camera quality or just "pro" on my wallet... like a "pro...stitute" raping me into the night.. hahah