iPhone 11 Pro

Apple's newest flagship devices with brand new cameras

Apple today announced iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone that delivers advanced performance for users who want the very best smartphone.
iPhone 11 and Apple Watch 5 announced - live updatesApple's autumn press event brings at least three iPhones, two watches and an arcade - follow along live to see if there are any surprises in store
iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max announced with a triple-camera systemApple has announced the iPhone 11 Pro, which will come in 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch sizes. Despite the number change, the two phones look pretty similar to last year's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but with one major change: a third rear camera.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Camera system seems powerful albeit strange looking, still haven't gotten rid of that god awful notch, guess I'lll be upgrading next year maybe instead 😅
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Are you going to buy an iPhone 11?
Definitely
Not sure
No way #teamandroid
Nope, my current phone is good enough
Aaron Kazah
Aaron Kazah
@rrhoover Currently on an X, usually wait two (base) generations before I upgrade
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾🌱
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾🌱
Will you buy the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max? 🤔
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
@ryzalyusoff Not likely for me, can't compromise with that notch
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾🌱
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾🌱
@aaronoleary Yeah! And the square design for the back camera is really ugly 😂
Jason Keyz
Jason Keyz
Apple needs to stop f'ing around so much. I currently have an iphone XS and the camera quality on my Motorola Razr is probably better. I also carry a Pixel 3XL and a Samsung Galaxy Note 9. I NEVER use the iPhone to take pictures, because it just sucks that bad. I wonder if these "pro" devices are going to actually be "pro" in camera quality or just "pro" on my wallet... like a "pro...stitute" raping me into the night.. hahah
