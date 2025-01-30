Launches
ip-vote.com
Let the internet vote!
It's a survey platform where each IP-Address gets 1 vote per week. Express your opinions globally with one click. Who do you think should be world president?
Anonymous
GitHub
Social Impact
About this launch
4
Comments
ip-vote.com by
was hunted by
Chris Rieckmann
in
Anonymous
,
GitHub
,
Social Impact
. Made by
Chris Rieckmann
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is ip-vote.com's first launch.