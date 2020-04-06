Discussion
Alejo GB
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 So I have heard over and over from people (and struggled with this myself) that they got rejected by Apple App Store due to some iOS guideline violation, this means that they could have made something in their app that wasn't allowed in the App Store. As you can guess I wanted to solve that problem so I built iOSaprovall (iosaprovall.com 👀) So my first approach to building this product was to help those, maybe a little bit more newbie, devs who didn't want to struggle in fixing their app review issues. Such as me and a colleague of mine have prepared recently to read carefully iOS guideline documentation and have helped other more local people to publish their app successfully to Apple App Store, now we expect to make a service for a wider range of people and hopefully save them some time. It's a simple landing page site with a form made from Typeform, that allows me and my partner to consider every request from those who want to buy our service. Wait! This is useless, Why make this form and not to just accept everyone? Well, here is when I'm honest about iOSaprovall. We cannot solve every issue that caused your app rejection. Take this example in which some buddy tried to publish his dope app to iOS and got rejected 4 TIMES, due to his "poop themed iOS game", so our question is: What we can do about this? "Take all the poop" out of his game?😅 Source: ( https://www.reddit.com/r/poopsto... ) We could've found much more practical and profitable to accept everyone's case and just try to hopefully solve everyone's problem. But that's not how we want things to work. Instead, we are gonna accept those apps that we are 100% confident to work on. I challenged myself to build this project (only in 48 hours, which didn't happen lol, but was still able to get it designed & built in under a week. I'm thinkingon vlogging the process to how I built the product, if you are intereste in me doing so, you can comment down here and I will consider it :) Feel free to ask anything👍
