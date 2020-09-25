  1. Home
  2.  → iOS Skins

iOS Skins

An up-to-date collection of the best iOS 14 themes.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Customize your home screen using the iOS 14 best themes found on Reddit and Twitter.
The collection will be updated every week.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Danial Siddiki
Maker
Product designer
Hi, everybody! I was so excited about the amazing skins for iOS 14, so I created a complete collection of the best themes. Every week I will add new themes that are available for download. If you find new themes, please send me an email. Thank you!
Upvote (4)
ShareReport
Paul Mit
⚡ Co-founder, FlowMapp
Great! Agree with the Winamp skin idea :)
Upvote (1)
ShareReport
Iurii DorofeevMobile developer
Cool! Could you add the skin of the old Winamp?
Upvote
ShareReport
Danial Siddiki
Maker
Product designer
@iurii_dorofeev Sure! As soon as I find 😀
Upvote
ShareReport
Dmitriy Markov
Nice :)
Upvote
ShareReport
Dmitriy Markov
Sad that there is no mechanism like to apply the whole skin pressing one button (right?)
Upvote
ShareReport