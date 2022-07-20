Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
iollo
Ranked #8 for today
iollo
A membership that helps you extend your healthy lifespan
Visit
Upvote 8
5% off forever
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
iollo measures 500+ molecules in your blood to design and match you with dietary, behavioral, and soon, therapeutic interventions to help you live healthier and much longer.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
iollo
About this launch
iollo
A membership that helps you extend your healthy lifespan
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
iollo by
iollo
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Brent LaRue
,
Daniel Gomari
and
Jan Krumsiek
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
iollo
is not rated yet. This is iollo's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#101
Report