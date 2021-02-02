discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Eyal Toledano
Maker
Working on sellwithbatch.com
Hey ProductHunt! 👋 I’m excited to hunt InvoiceSherpa today to celebrate the 500 paying customer milestone 🎉 Dunning solutions are a great last-ditch effort to try collecting money that you’re owed but they miss the mark when it comes to consistency and grit — two qualities that perfectly describe InvoiceSherpa 💪 InvoiceSherpa’s mission is to transform your accounts receivables into cash in the bank like clockwork, increasing your cash flow without taking on debt or dilution. Here's how it works: 1) Connect to your accounting software to pull in your customer and invoice data 2) Connect a payment processor (i.e. Stripe, Paypal, Forte, etc.) to allow customers to pay directly from the invoice via credit card or ACH 3) Create invoice reminder flows that auto-collect payments from your customers with deposits made directly into your bank account 4) InvoiceSherpa will automatically reconcile all payment transactions to your accounting software 5) Profit! 💸💸💸 Some InvoiceSherpa features you’ll enjoy using: - Custom Scheduled Reminders via Email and SMS - Drag-and-Drop Reminder Template Editor - Integrated Payments & Bank Deposits - Customer Portal & Statements of Accounts - Recurring Charges, Payments Plans & Late Fees Some stats since launching: 🔥 In the last 12 months, InvoiceSherpa has sent 1.1 million+ invoices to users' customers worth a total of $2.3 billion+ 🎯 Triggered 1.5 million+ invoice reminders to customers reminding them to pay before, on the due date and/or if past due. ⏳ Reduced the average payment cycle of users by a whole week for EVERY single reminder sent 🤯 Reached an invoice collection rate of over 60%, meaning you are pretty much guaranteed to collect a payment with just 2 sent reminders 📈 Every month, InvoiceSherpa sends more than 1.3 million reminders on behalf of its users, resulting in nearly $200 million in collected payments 💰 The average payment from successful reminders is $1,600+, making this is a great choice for software and service companies who want to be a little more deliberate than relying on dunning or manual followups To celebrate reaching 500 customers (and our birthday!), we’re offering a lifetime 25% discount on all our available plans: 🌟 Sole Proprietor — Up to 100 invoices for $37/mo (from $49/mo) 🌟 Small Business — Up to 500 invoices for $74/mo (from $99/mo) 🌟 Enterprise — Unlimited invoices for $149/mo (from $199/mo) To claim the offer: 1) Create an InvoiceSherpa account 2) Fill out this form: https://share.hsforms.com/145xhD... 🤝 Offer expires on February 28th 2021 or after 100 redemptions. Get it while it’s available! We’re here to answer any questions you have for us today, and in the meantime you can check out InvoiceSherpa at www.invoicesherpa.com
Share