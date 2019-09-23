Now you can design better and build faster with a single tool that powers creativity and consistency at scale. Check out InVision DSM.
Clark Valberg
As your company scales, the challenge to create digital products that customers love, at a hyper-competitive pace, becomes all too real. A connected workflow can help your design and development teams launch beautiful, impactful products together. That’s why we’re excited to introduce two new features that supercharge the designer-developer workflow in DSM. Bring live components directly into InVision DSM A new Storybook integration maps coded components to design counterparts for an always up-to-date single source of truth. With access to the right code and documentation—in the tools you already use—you can build right away. Get a more powerful InVision Inspect experience Inspect is now richer with latest DSM info, documentation, and Storybook data at your fingertips. Easily identify and grab the information you need to bring smart products to customers’ screens in no time. Ready to launch products that own the screen? Explore InVision DSM.
