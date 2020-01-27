Investors Club
Hey Product Hunt! Andrej here from Investors Club. I’m the founder, and I'm really excited to share my latest project with you all. I have spent a large chunk of my career focused on search engine optimization (SEO), building, buying, and selling different types of online businesses. I’m the CEO over at Alpha Investors, where we work in the trenches together with our clients on building and growing their portfolio of online businesses, primarily content-based websites. Now, learning how to properly buy digital assets, such as websites, isn't easy. There are tons of self-proclaimed “experts” and a whole host of confusing and contradictory content out there on what to look out for when doing due diligence, how to find and negotiate a deal, how to protect yourself from scammers, etc. Investors Club looks to solve this. And much more. We’ve built a private exclusive marketplace and brought in some of the leading minds in the industry to help you get the best possible, fully vetted dealflow in one place. In short, we’re giving you everything you need to start investing in digital assets. We can even help you grow them (and, eventually, sell). Anyway, I’ll be sticking around all day to answer your questions and would love any suggestions that you have (criticisms openly welcomed and encouraged!).
Hey @andrejilisin, looks like a really cool service. One of the big pain points for me when buying - or simply prospecting for- new websites is the poor quality of nearly all of the open marketplaces (Flippa, etc.). Checked out the sample reports you show for each of the vetted sellers you have and they're pretty awesome... seems like a ton of the diligence is done ahead of time which saves a lot of back/forth between buyer and seller. Are you able to share a typical sale price of the sites listed (5/6/7/8 figures?) for an ideal of the scale of investment? Also, are there any specific types of sites that you tend to find are listed most (niche/monetization setup)?
Hey @matthewbarby, thanks for the comment. Yes, I completely agree with you that not a lot gets done for the buyers. That usually results in a messy marketplace stuffed with hyped-up listings with no actual due diligence being done. Nowadays, online business marketplaces are primarily working for the sellers and provide cookie-cutter 'due diligence' templates to the buyers, which basically leaves them hanging. We've flipped the narrative. We're using our experience from the trenches (SEO, marketing, acquisitions) to provide actionable and in-depth due diligence reports, so the buyers/our clients don't have to do the heavy lifting. Everything's broken down and presented in a clean and 'digestible' way. Since our forte is content sites (affiliate, advertising, lead generation), we've decided to focus solely on that aspect of the industry. That's where we can provide the most value. Eventually, the plan is to expand to eCommerce, SaaS, productized services, etc. - but we're taking it one step at a time. No need to rush. Currently, the average asking price on the marketplace is $98,000 (min $9,995 and max $273,125), with most sites being in the $50,000-$150,000 range. These numbers will change on a weekly basis because our inbound dealflow is very active, so a lot of new listings will be published every week. But, if I had to guess, I'm pretty sure that the sweet spot for the marketplace is going to be between $50K and $300K across different niches. I hope that answers your questions.
Looks promising @andrejilisin! The traditional public marketplaces are flooded with crap and the closed ones are taking a huge cut on every deal while doing only very basic diligence. With your business model (subscription + done-for-you services) and focus on the investors' side, you solve all these pains and this is quite refreshing and timely on a market that definitely needs improvement. Good luck with the launch.
@alexisfrnr Thank you very much! That's exactly what we're trying to accomplish with IC
Very good idea.
@adrian_nutiu Thank you, sir.
Andrej does know his stuff. Very interesting concept in a field that hasn't reinvented itself for a while.