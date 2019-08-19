Investor Scout 2.0

Discussion
Hey guys! 👋 Investor Scout is a categorized database of over 52,000 angel investors, venture capitalists, and VC funds. Stumbling through bottomless Google results, Twitter bios, AngelList & LinkedIn profile, and Crunchbase pages to find the best investors to pitch your startup can take hundreds of hours to do effectively. Investor Scout aggregates 52k+ investors, their emails, phone numbers, and hundreds of thousands of other data points in one place so you can quickly find the best investors to pitch your startup to + their direct email address so you can spend less time researching and more time actually booking calls, taking meetings, and CASHING CHECKS 🤑 For this update we’ve: 💰 Overhauled our dataset by adding thousands of new investors and spending a ton of money verifying their emails (to minimize bounce rate and save you time) ⚡️ Built out new bulk investor selection tools so you can select up to 50 investors at once instead of one-by-one, and for premium accounts to build unlimited lists and export an unlimited amount of investors 🎁 Added a free plan so you can give Investor Scout a shot without a big commitment Investor Scout plans start at $69/mo, but we’ve made a special 50% off forever lifetime discount code for early adopters on Product Hunt: ‘EARLYADOPTERS’. This code makes us the most affordable investor database on the market––this code expires this week so if you want to give us a try, now’s a great time. 🙂 We’d love feedback & ideas on how we can keep improving Investor Scout and make it the best place to raise your seed round! Thanks for reading this 🙏 - Matt & Aaron
Since we were voted #1 product of the day with Investor Scout last launch we've been working really hard to bring you all these new features! We're really excited to hear what you think
