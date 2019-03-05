Finding the right investment partner takes a funnel of interested investors. We help you build and manange your funnel.
Search, discover, analyze, connect and track investor outreach all in one place.
ratiul@ratiul2
Look awesome!
Tomer DicturelMaker@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai,@epic.ai @slides.ai
@ratiul2 thanks
fretul147@fretul147
super intuitive product- easy to use.
Ryan HickmanMaker@ryanhickmam · Building & investing in A.I & Blockchain
Hey guys! We've been using a process to help companies raise capital over the last 5 years. Between a no-code product combined using Zoho, Trello and a few other tools, over the last 5 years we've helped over 47 companies raise capital totaling over $100mm. *** Use the coupon code ‘PRODUCTHUNT‘ to receive *50% off forever*. This code will expire March 31. *** We've since developed the tool out from scratch. We'd love to get your feedback on the new version of Investor Intelligence. Investor Intelligence is a tool to help companies raise capital. We created a database of over 30k+ Angel investors, family offices and VC's which you can reach out directly from the platform. It will sent the email on your behalf, track opens and engagement and help you manage your path to close your funding rounds. How does it work? Search, discover, analyze, connect and track investor outreach all in one place. Who is it for? Companies looking to raise capital from investors–Angel, Seed, Growth or late stage. We're always actively updating and enriching the database. Investor Intelligence is free to use as a research tool to learn about investors. The outreach plans start at $99/mo but we've created a special discount for Product Hunt users. Use the coupon code ‘PRODUCTHUNT‘ to receive *50% off forever*. This code will expire March 31. Thanks again!!!
sabrinaedwards@sabrina3114 · Investment Banker
As investment banker i think this product is brilliant - great for start up companies that big banks dont want to touch and the cost is amazing
Tomer DicturelMaker@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai,@epic.ai @slides.ai
@sabrina3114 appreciate it coming from investment banker means a lot
Jim Seymour@jimseymour · Vought Aircraft Industries
This is cool- I signed up paying monthly with product hunt coupons is discount for the first month of for the whole year.
