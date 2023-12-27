Products
This is the latest launch from Angel Match
See Angel Match’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Investor AI Email Generator
Investor AI Email Generator
Craft unique investor emails with AI, fast and free.
Free
Investor AI Email Generator is a tool that helps you quickly craft engaging and unique emails for potential investors in seconds. Generate an email, copy it to your clipboard, tweak a bit, and voilà - you're all set to send your email to investors.
Launched in
Email
Investing
Venture Capital
by
Angel Match
About this launch
Angel Match
A database of 94k+ Angels and VCs to raise your capital
27
reviews
95
followers
Investor AI Email Generator by
Angel Match
was hunted by
Rashid Khasanov
in
Email
,
Investing
,
Venture Capital
. Made by
Rashid Khasanov
,
Marat Tynarbekov
,
Isken Kutmanbekov
and
Salavat Yarullin
. Featured on December 28th, 2023.
Angel Match
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on February 5th, 2019.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
