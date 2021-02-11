Inventory Stock Tracking App by Zoho

discussion
A smart inventory tracking system in place will maximize the efficiency of your stock management. Zoho's Free Inventory Stock Tracking App is crafted to offer simple, yet advanced tools to manage any small business' goods and stocks. What are the features and benefits of this app? Item management : Tag, categorize and make inventory adjustments to your items, all in one secure place. The built-in barcode scanner lets you use your phone camera to scan the barcodes of your items and automatically enter the information. Dashboard : Start and end your day with clear insights of your business. Get the summary of your sales and purchases, earnings, and spending to active and total items in your inventory, under your fingertips. Contacts : Keep your customers close and their contact information closer. Store all your customer and vendor details in the app for future transactions. You can also import your mobile contacts into the app. Reorder points : There might be days where you run low on stock, but never stock outs in this app. You can set reorder levels for your items and the app sends you notifications when it's time to refill the stock level. Reports : Obtain clear and complete reporting. The app keeps you updated of your sales and purchase trends. Check out the performance of a specific item, past transactions with a customer or vendor, best-selling items and items that need your attention. Want a secure user-friendly app for your inventory tracking? Zoho's inventory stock tracking app is the one for you. The app strives to work towards customer satisfaction and guards their private information. Any and all changes you make will be automatically synced when you're back online. All your inventory data is stored and backed up on the cloud. You can also set an app lock to prevent others from accessing information right on your device. Download the app now to see how it is designed to work with your business as your inventory stock tracking assistant. If you need any assistance while using the app, please reach out to us at support-stocktracking@zohoinvent...
