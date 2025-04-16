Subscribe
  3. Introducing Mirage™ Edit by Captions
Instantly turn your prompt into a fully-edited talking video
Today, we're launching Mirage Edit — a first of its kind AI tool that lets anyone go from a text prompt to a fully-edited talking video, featuring actors that don’t exist.
Captions
Your AI-Powered Creative Studio
Introducing Mirage™ Edit by Captions by
Captions
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Video. Made by
Dwight Churchill
,
Marta Jamrozik
,
Eli Winderbaum
,
Shrenik
,
Daniel Moreno
,
Mehdi Em
and
Gaurav Misra
Featured on April 17th, 2025.
Captions
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on April 11th, 2024.