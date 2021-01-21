Home
Ship
Discussions
Deals
Mentors
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
intro-me 👋
intro-me 👋
The fastest way to introduce yourself to your new team.
Slack
get it
UPVOTE
4
Becoming "part of the team" while working remotely is a challenging and time consuming process.
intro-me gives new hires the ability to share what makes them special with just a single link. It's fun, fast, and shareable on multiple platforms.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
32 minutes ago
Stripe Payments
Promoted
A complete payments platform, engineered for growth
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
💬
Be the first to comment