Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → intro-me 👋

intro-me 👋

The fastest way to introduce yourself to your new team.

Slack
get it
Becoming "part of the team" while working remotely is a challenging and time consuming process.
intro-me gives new hires the ability to share what makes them special with just a single link. It's fun, fast, and shareable on multiple platforms.
Embed
Featured
Stripe Payments
Promoted
A complete payments platform, engineered for growth
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
💬
Be the first to comment