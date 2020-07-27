Deals
Interview Simulator 🤖
Interview Simulator 🤖
Prepare for interviews with a choose-your-own-adventure game
Hiring and Recrui...
Tech
Prepare for your interviews like never before. Choose your own adventure in this simulated mock interview where you'll have to diagnose a live issue with Facebook's platform.
10 minutes ago
Stephen
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Jacob and I had a lot of fun building this interview simulation and we'd love to hear what you think of it!
7 hours ago
Jacob Simon
Maker
🚀 Make sure to check out our awesome interview prep community over at
Exponent
.
