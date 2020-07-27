  1. Home
  2.  → Interview Simulator 🤖

Interview Simulator 🤖

Prepare for interviews with a choose-your-own-adventure game

Prepare for your interviews like never before. Choose your own adventure in this simulated mock interview where you'll have to diagnose a live issue with Facebook's platform.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Stephen
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Jacob and I had a lot of fun building this interview simulation and we'd love to hear what you think of it!
Upvote (1)Share
Jacob Simon
Maker
🚀 Make sure to check out our awesome interview prep community over at Exponent.
UpvoteShare